The federal government is set to earn up to N140 billion on e-ticket sales in 10 years concessioning of ticketing on the Lagos-Ibadan and Itakpe-Warri rail services.

This was revealed by the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC).

Addressing the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, on concessioning, the acting director general of ICRC, Michael Ohiani, said the concession will be a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) with ICRC as the regulator.

The director-general, who also presented the full business case (FBC) certificates on both services to the minister, said: “the concession is for 10 years, and it is going to generate over N140bn to the federal government. And more importantly, it will create over N3,000 job opportunities, both direct and indirect.

“The next step is to set up a special purpose vehicle (SPV) to deliver the project and the minister will also take it to FEC for approval and the Ministry of Justice will also clear it.”

While appreciating the ICRC for a job welldone, the minister said the benefit of e-ticketing was that the government would earn more on the service.

According to him, “On Abuja-Kaduna rail service, our revenues rose from over N100m to over N400m monthly. So, there is an improvement in even the number of coaches we put on the service. We have reduced wastage.”

Speaking further on ticket racketeering, the minister said: “The National Assembly told me the NRC does not crosscheck the names on the tickets and the identity cards. So, I will direct the NRC to allow the company to do it. This is also about security. If we are able to identify all passengers, we can reduce security crises. All these will be sorted out when we go to cabinet for approval of security gadgets on the rail tracks.

“But I disagree with the public that there is still ticket racketeering on Abuja-Kaduna. I have spoken with the company in charge of the e-ticketing on Abuja-Kaduna, but I have also told them to take over the identification of passengers. Going forward, passengers’ names must match their ticket details,” Amaechi added.