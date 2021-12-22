The ministry of agriculture and rural development has inaugurated technical committee to streamline the sorghum varieties to meet food supply, accelerate industrial and export demands.

Speaking in Abuja, the permanent secretary, ministry of agriculture and rural development Dr Ernest Umakhihe, tasked stakeholders in the value chain to collaborate efforts for the country to become the highest producer of sorghum in the world in order to generate more revenue for the nation.

Represented by the director, Federal Department of Agriculture ( FDA), Mrs Karima Babangida, Dr Umakhihe explained that the crop has recently assumed great industrial relevance such that many multinational companies especially the breweries now use sorghum grits as adjuncts to barley base for the making of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

Umakhihe said that, to achieve the above, the ministry has set up the technical committee to streamline the existing varieties and find other ways of improving productivity and quality of sorghum produce.

He added that this was essential as it will enhance farmers’ income, attract more youth to sorghum cultivation, meet national demand and contribute to the growth of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

