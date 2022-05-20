Federal government has tasked traditional rulers and religious leaders in Nigeria to join forces with the government in the efforts to reduce the high number of out-of-school children.

This is just as the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called for an end to strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), while also demanding for the return of all mission schools in the country to their original owners as a way to arrest the gradual erosion of values and morals in schools.

The executive secretary of Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Dr Hamid Bobboyi and secretary-general of CAN, Barrister Joseph Daramola, spoke in Abuja at the one-day consultative meeting of the National Planning Committee on the 2022 National Personnel Audit (NPA) with religious leaders on the modalities for the conduct of NPA in all basic education institutions in Nigeria.

The first phase of the school census exercise would commence on Monday, 6th June, 2022 in the southern part of the country.

Bobboyi who was represented by the deputy executive secretary (Services), Dr Isiaka Kolawole, in his address, acknowledged the key role being played by traditional rulers and religious leaders in the implementation of Universal Basic Education (UBE) in the country. He urged them to continue to collaborate with the government in addressing the challenge of out-of-school children while ensuring that quality basic education is delivered to the citizenry.

He also appealed to the religious leaders whom he noted have many schools across the country to support the NPA exercise, saying dearth of data on basic education has remained a major challenge to its implementation in Nigeria as education planners and decision-makers had to make do with data that is not up-to-date or outrightly falsified.

“We are in the process of conducting another personnel audit of all educational institutions in the country offering full or elements of basic education. This is for the purpose of collecting school data on enrolment, personnel, and facilities, among others.

“The importance of up-to-date, accurate and reliable data in the planning and implementation of educational programmes cannot be over-emphasised.

“Data enables us to plan effectively towards systematic achievement of the educational objectives, track progress made, identify the strengths and weaknesses of implementation strategies, and form the basis for making informed decisions,” he said.

Meanwhile, the secretary-general of CAN, Joseph Daramola, decried the gradual erosion of the nation’s cherished values and morals in schools with examination malpractice becoming the norm in many schools across the country.

He said it was unfortunate that it is no longer only students that are involved in examination malpractice but parents and teachers are also culprits in this, urging government and regulatory authorities to be firm on issues of discipline.

“We commend the states that have given back the mission schools to the original owners. Government has failed to properly run the schools that is why everyone is yearning to have the schools back. We appeal to the government that they should return the mission schools both Christian and Muslims to the original owners to bring back morals.

“If morals are being taught in schools, armed robbery, brigandage, terrorists, and banditry would be a thing of the past. Parents too should stop rushing to schools for any slightest correction being made on their children.”

On strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), the CAN scribe called on the federal government and ASUU to without further delay agree to end the strike.

He urged the federal government to look into the plight of ASUU and accede to their demands while also urging ASUU to take it easy with the government in view of the current economic condition all over the world.