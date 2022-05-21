Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning Zainab Ahmed has asked the management of the Nigerian Export-Import Bank (NEXIM) to intensify efforts at ensuring the full realization of Sealink project

The Sealink project is a public-private-partnership initiative by NEXIM. Sealink seeks to grow the Nigerian and sub-regional fleet to improve its current flag registration of less than 0.3 per cent of the world share to a higher percentage, while also improving the nation’s logistics performance index score of 2.53 and ranking of 110.

The minister also gave the bank the next five years to grow Nigeria’s export revenue to 30 per cent. “In the next five years we would like to see a quantum leap in the position of the non-oil revenue such as export revenue to at least 30 per cent. This I believe is possible and government would be willing and ready to give you all the support you need,” she stated.

Inaugurating the re-appointed management of NEXIM Bank yesterday in Abuja, the finance minister said the only way the executive management can reciprocate the confidence reposed in them by Mr. President on their re-appointment is by re-doubling its efforts to consolidate on the earlier performance and take NEXIM to even greater heights.

The minister told the Abba Bello-led NEXIM management that their reappointment, no doubt, “is a testimony to the high level of professionals and commitment with which you managed the affairs of the bank in the last five years.”

She disclosed that the Bank, under the current management, now has a healthy balance sheet, which has grown from about N63 billion in April 2017 to the current level of N250 billion. It has also recovered from a loss position of N8bn in 2016 to sustained profitability, reaching N4.1 billion in 2021, while over N 12 billion has been recovered in non-performing loans.

In response, NEXIM MD said his team will do everything possible to meet the expectations of the government.

Meanwhile, the finance minister has inaugurated a new part-time management board for the National Insurance Corporation (NAICOM). Addressing the board, Mrs Ahmed told them to bring their experience to bear on the activities of the commission and the insurance industry at large. “It is your responsibility to ensure good corporate governance is entrenched in the Commission, support management in creating enabling environment for both the staff and other stakeholders and ensure harmony within the Board.”

Ahmed stressed the need for the board and management to evolve policies and create new insurance products as well as build the desired trust and confidence in the minds of Nigerians with a view to enhancing 1nsurance penetration.

The minister also launched a new portal for NAICOM, saying the portal will serve as a platform for interconnecting all industry stakeholders to support real-time aggregation of data, automate its business processes and provide access to statistical data of the sector.

Ahmed said dwindling government revenue profile demands that the commission must look into ways of increasing its revenue through the use of technology and the portal in particular. “I urge the commission to ensure the portal is connected to other government databases like the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) NIN Database, Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) passport database, Nigeria integrated customs information system, FRSC’s National Vehicle Identification System, the National Vehicle Registry, State Licensing Databases among others in order to provide value added services to all Insurance Industry stakeholders and enhance revenue generation,” she said.