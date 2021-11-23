Federal Government has tasked states governments on the domestication of the Discrimination Against Persons with Disability (PWD) Prohibition Act.

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, made the call addressing the meeting of the Director, Special Needs in the Ministry with 36 State Directors Responsible for the Rehabilitation of PWDs on Tuesday in Abuja.

Farouq who was represented by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Bashir Nura Alkali, said the Act is to provide for full integration of PWDs into the society which led to the establishment of National Commission for Persons with Disability (NCPWD).

“You will recall that in early 2019, the present administration signed into law, the Discrimination Against Persons with Disability Prohibition Act after suffering many years of setback.

“The Commission is vested with the responsibility for education, health care, social-economic and civil rights of PWDs and other related matters.

“I, therefore, call on states that are yet to domesticate the Act to do so without delay. This will save PWDs from discrimination, abuses and exploitation, and it would enhance a better life for them,” Farouq said.

The minister further noted that the Act prohibits discrimination and strengthens awareness programmes, adding that the Act gives liberty, rights to education, health and first consideration in queues, accommodation and emergencies to PWDs.

In his remarks, the Executive Secretary of NCPWD, Mr James Lalu, commended Farouq and President Muhammadu Buhari for all they are doing for the disability community adding that the meeting was a smart idea and requested that it should be an annual event.

“I can see that we can translate this meeting into a National Council on Disability.It could avail us the opportunity to bring about national policies. We are grateful for the maximum support from the ministry,” he said.