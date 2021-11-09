Minister of youth and sports development, Mr Sunday Dare, has restated the commitment of the federal government to scale up programmes that will accelerate job creation and skill acquisition for Nigerian youth in 2022.

The minister stated this during the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development’s budget defence before the House Committee on Youth Development at the lower chamber of the National Assembly, yesterday.

He said a total of 6,054 youths are benefitting from the National Youth Investment Fund (NYIF) while another 25,000 have been shortlisted for training in 2021, after which they will be approved for funds disbursement.

He added that modalities have been put in place to substantially scale up the scheme in the 2022 fiscal year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dare also highlighted the economic sustainability stimulus plan which was crafted in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.