Mohammed Abdullahi, Minister of State for Science, Technology and Innovation, says the Federal Government is poised to assist communities eliminate post-harvest waste.

The minister said this at the foundation laying for the establishment of two tons per day processing plant for tomato paste and fruit juice on Tuesday at Uke Community, Nassarawa State.

According to Abdullahi, the project which serves as a catalyst for private sector participation, is also meant to commercialise the community and reduce youth restiveness.

The project is being embarked upon in collaboration with the National Research Institute for Chemical Technology(NARICT), a parastatal under the Federal Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation.

Abdullahi said the project was a directive of President Muhammadu Buhari’s mandate to commercialise and bring development to rural communities in Nigeria.

He noted that the project would help stem the tide of rural-urban migration.

Mr Abubakar Bello, Procurement Officer of NARICT, assured that the project which would be completed in due time, shall provide jobs for the people in the community and improve their living standard.

Abdullahi also visited and inspected the site for the building of a liaison office for Trypanosomiasis Research located also located in the Uke community.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the office would help in researches that would eradicate the menace of tsetse fly.

Mr Ogbozor Cosmas, the builder of the Liason office for Trypanosomiasis Research stated that the community was happy with the project which would add value to the people.

“It would be completed as planned, we have already spent five weeks,’’ he said.

The minister also inspected the ongoing three block science class rooms project at Pilot Primary School, Eke which is a project carried out by the Nigerian Building and Road Research Institute(NBRRI).

Mr Mohammed Isa, Member of Nassarawa State House of Assembly representing Uke/Karishi, constituency expressed optimism that the projects in the community would beam a light on the constituency necessary for commercial growth. (NAN)