Two of Cross River State’s signature projects, the Bakassi Deep seaport and the 275 kilometres superhighway, have received a boost, following the decision of the federal government to accord them special attention in 2022 to ensure a full implementation.

News of the federal government’s support for the projects was disclosed yesterday by Governor Ben Ayade at the Margaret Ekpo International Airport following his one-week visit to Abuja.

He said the Bakassi Deep Seaport had been approved as Nigeria’s first agro deep seaport by the federal government.

While expressing excitement at the outcome of his meeting with key officials of the presidency, Ayade said,” I want to announce with joy that the presidency has shown very strong commitment to the Bakassi Deep seaport and the superhighway which is basically the core reason of my being in Abuja for this long.”

Ayade who acknowledged the role played by these key presidency officials, also thanked them for their support.

“I want to thank the secretary to the government of the federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha, chief of staff to the President, Prof Ibrahim Gambari, minister for Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, his colleague in the aviation ministry, Seriki Hadi, minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed.”