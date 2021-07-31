The federal government has embarked on an audit of the National Home Grown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP) in Katsina State.

Alhaji Mustapha Bara’u, NHGSFP Programme Manager in the state, said during the launch of the exercise that the enumeration targeted 833,957 pupils across 2,777 public primary schools in the state.

According to him, corps members will assist in validating the data of pupils and cooks engaged in the school feeding programme in the state.

“It is a mandate of the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management to validate this data to make sure they had seen the children and the cooks to capture all their data,” he said.

Earlier in his welcome address, Malam Samaila Suleiman, NYSC Schedule Officer for NHGSFP in Katsina State, said the school feeding programme was reintroduced to encourage children roaming the streets to go back to school. (NAN)