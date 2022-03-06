Federal government has reiterated its commitment to bridge the infrastructure gap in the nation’s tertiary institutions through its internal road intervention projects to boost education and make the learning environment more conducive for students.

The minister of works and housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola, made the remarks while handing over a new one kilometre road constructed at the Federal College of Dental Technology and Therapy in Enugu State by the ministry.

Fashola said the gap in the nation’s infrastructure needs was steadily being bridged by a gradual process of rehabilitations and constructions.

The minister who was represented at the occasion by the federal controller of works in Enugu State, Engr. Olufemi Oyekanmi, said the intervention by the federal government was to the boost quality of education with renewed hope and enthusiasm with regard to attending classes as defective roads had been restored.

“It’s undebatable that the quality of education will be impacted by the quality of infrastructure and the learning environment and those who doubt it should simply listen to some feedbacks from the students of the schools where this type of intervention have taken place,” he said.

The minister disclosed that under the tertiary institutions road intervention programme initiated by his ministry, the federal government was currently working on 76 road projects in selected federal tertiary institutions across the nation.

“We successfully intervened in the internal road networks of 46 tertiary federal institutions and handed over 29 as at 2021and we now have another 17 ready to be handed over while we are currently attending to 30 roads in similar institutions across the country, making a total of 76,” Fashola said.

In his response, the rector, Federal College of Dental Technology and Therapy, Dr. John Emaimo, thanked the minister for selecting the college to benefit from the government intervention, saying it was a dream fulfilled bearing in mind the deplorable state of the roads before the intervention.

According to Dr Emaimo, infrastructure is critical to the progress of stakeholders it can attract.

Emaimo, however, requested for the ministry’s intervention in the construction of two more roads in the school premises which are in a deplorable condition.