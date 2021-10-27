Minister of science, technology and innovation, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, has said Nigeria will domesticate and specialise on sophisticated technology such as unmanned aerial vehicles (drones), through “reverse-engineering.”

Reverse-engineering is the reproduction of another manufacturer’s product following detailed examination of its construction or composition.

According to a statement issued by the press and public relations unit of the ministry, Dr Onu made this known when he inaugurated an Inter-Ministerial committee for the implementation of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the ministry and Aeronautic Ltd (now Wise Guide Technology Nig. Ltd) in Abuja yesterday.

The minister stated that the purpose of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) is basically for research and development in the area of unmanned area vehicles (UAV).

He further said the MoU was signed to enable the ministry to incorporate an inter-ministerial committee that will pioneer the implementation of that memorandum of understanding through research and development.

Onu added that for Nigeria to be self -reliant, it has to take her destiny into her own hands, by looking inwards and developing the country’s home products.

The benefit of being self –reliant, Onu said, cannot be overemphasised as it will help to create jobs, wealth and reduce extreme poverty.

The minister assured the committee that the ministry will continue to support research, until the country is able to domesticate her own technology and innovation so as to improve the country’s home grown products, and improve agriculture, security, oil and gas sectors.

He charged the committee to finish the work within two weeks, adding that members of the committee should offer their utmost best.

Earlier, Yahaya Isa, who spoke on behalf of the chairman of the committee, said the National Space Research Development Agency (NASRDA) is thinking ahead of time, especially with the establishment of an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) department.

ADVERTISEMENT

He assured the ministry and Nigerians that the committee would do its utmost best to deliver on their set objectives.