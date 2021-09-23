Minister of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouk said the main reason for the establishment of e-learning centres in public schools across the country is to develop science, technical and engineering education.

Farouk who was represented by the permanent secretary in the ministry, Alhaji Nura Alkali disclosed this at the flag-off of the programme in the North West region tagged, “Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics STEM,” held at Government Secondary School, Rano, in Kano State.

She said the STEM project is a component of the National Social Investment Programme (N-SIP) under the N-Power programme of the ministry aimed at empowering youths across the country.

According to her, the project is aimed at ensuring that students in public schools have access to digital and updated learning.

“Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics, STEM, is a project strategically conceived to provide technical platform that would aid modern teaching and learning on science, technology, engineering and mathematics to students in some carefully selected federal and state -owned science/technical secondary school,” she said.

The project according to her aims at providing e-learning facilities through the establishment of state of the art information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure and modern teaching content to serve as a one shop environment for students in public secondary schools to have access to digital and updated learning material in science, technology, engineering and mathematics while also developing their ICT skills including the use of the internet for various purposes.

She said the STEM project has two components which include the set-up of the centres in the carefully selected government owned secondary schools and the training of the teachers in the schools so selected.