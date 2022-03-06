Federal government has moved to rescue Nigerian students trapped in a Ukrainian city surrounded by Russian troops.

According to reports, there are between 370 and 500 Nigerian students stranded in Sumy, in northeastern Ukraine and they are calling for help from the Nigerian government to be freed as they are running out of essential materials.

In a tweet yesterday, Foreign Affairs Minister Geoffrey Onyeama, said he made the move in a telephone conversation with Dmytro Kuleba, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine on modality for the quick evacuation of Nigerian students from Sumy.

LEADERSHIP had reported the plight of the Nigerian students in that city after it learnt about the incident in an interview with the Second Secretary of Ukrainian embassy in Abuja, Bohda Soltys. The envoy had urged the Nigerian government to negotiate with Russia to find a safe corridor for the students to evacuate the city.

Nigeria has on Friday evacuated nearly 800 of its nationals from Romania, Poland and Hungary following the war in Ukraine, triggered by the invasion of that country by Russian troops.

