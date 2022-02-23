The federal government has declared its intention to invest and focus attention on natural gas exploitation in the country.

Addressing the 6th GECF Summit in Doha, Qatar, yesterday, President Muhammadu Buhari said the enactment of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) is designed to enable Nigeria derive more value from natural gas.

President Buhari who was represented at the event by the Minister of State Petroleum Resources Chief Timipre Sylva said “the recent enactment of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) is an indication of our commitment to derive more value from natural gas by providing the required governance, regulatory and fiscal framework to support the growth of the industry”.

Buhari said Nigeria, a gas province with some oil, “is committed to sustainable growth of natural gas exploitation and utilisation, both for domestic use and export via LNG and pipeline gas to sub-regional African countries” stressing that “Nigeria is embarking on different initiatives, projects, and policies to enhance the performance of the oil and gas sector”.

He listed some of the gas initiatives Nigeria is currently embarking upon to include the National Gas Expansion Program (NGEP), designed to provide framework and policy support to extend gas supply and utilization in power generation, gas-based industries, and in emerging niche gas sectors such as gas in transportation LPG for cooking and remote virtual gas supply using trucks to convey LNG and CNG to industries.

The others initiatives according to the president are the Ajaokuta-Abuja-Kano gas pipeline to support 5 billion cubic feet per day of domestic gas utilization in the near term and 5-Gigawatt power generation, the expanding of the current LNG production capacity to about 30 million tons per annum at Bonny with the on-going N-LNG Train 7 project and the declaration of 2021-2030 as the Decade of Gas towards a gas-powered economy, that would not only lower Nigeria’s GHG emissions but also reduce the country’s import bills.

The President noted that with natural gas projected to be the leading fossil fuel in the energy transition, “the GECF, given its member countries vast natural gas resources and experience in the oil and gas industry, is well positioned to provide stewardship and credible platform to promote natural gas as a sustainable fuel for an effective energy transition. ..We therefore need to continue to assess the gas and energy market dynamics both in the short, medium, and long-term timeframe with the aim of taking market opportunities and collectively address the challenges.

To achieve the set objectives, he called for the “need to work together as policy makers, investors, the energy industry decision makers, researchers, and technology developers to make modern energy sources such as natural gas available and affordable to all”.

While restating Nigeria’s commitment to Conference of Parties (COP26) Glasgow declaration towards zero carbon emissions, the president however noted the importance of natural gas for effective energy transition towards a low carbon future and as a fuel for socio-economic development, taking into consideration its credentials such as abundant, flexible, cleanest fossil fuel, and its versatility.