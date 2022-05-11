Federal government will on Thursday launch the Nigerian Internal Security and Public Safety Alert System (NISPSAS) mobile application.

The minister of interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, who is to chair the event explained that the Nigerian Internal Security and Public Safety Alert System (NISPSAS) mobile app which is available on Google and IOS stores is owned by the ministry on behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

He said agencies fully collaborating in NISPSAS include the Nigeria Police, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, The Federal Fire Service, The Nigerian Immigration Service, and the Nigerian Correctional Services and others.

The NISPSAS project is part of the government’s efforts to provide adequate and prompt response to emergency and safety of lives and properties. It has a Mobile Application dashboard for the public to report Fire, crime, medical and accident distresses.

A statement by the acting director of public relations in the ministry, Lere said the NISPSAS platform will provide internal security identity verification platform on ICON mark ‘VERIFY’ which help in the protection of innocent citizens from failing victim of crimes, terrorism and public safety concern.

Federal government had launched NISPSAS in February 2019 as part of measures to boost national security, counter-terrorism and protect the public against avoidable disaster.