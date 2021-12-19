The Federal Government has mapped out strategies to collaborate with the People’s Republic of China on the development of a renewable energy research center that will boost renewable energy technology in some selected Nigerian universities.

The proposed partnership between the Chinese and Nigerian universities is expected to build and upgrade centres of excellence in renewable energy technologies which include; (Green Energy- Solar, Wind, Hydro, Bio-energy, Energy efficiency and management).

Indications to this development emerged at the weekend when Nigeria’s Minister of Science Technology and Innovation, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, received in audience representatives from China’s Department of Commerce of Yunnan Province and Kunming Engineering Corporation Limited, which is part PowerChina Group in Abuja at the weekend.

The Minister also received on behalf of the Ministry a donation of Solar Panel Equipment from the department of Commerce of Yunnan Province and Kunming Engineering Corporation Ltd of China to improve renewable energy in rural areas of Nigeria.

Dr. Onu, who was represented by the Minister of State for Science, Technology and Innovation, Mohammed Abdullahi, said that prior to the Chinese engagement; the Ministry had an ongoing discussion regarding Engineering Cooperation, to have MoU particularly in the areas of exchange of knowledge, ideas, equipment and learning programme with some selected universities in the country focusing on technology.

He noted that the Ministry is still focused on that even as he assured that the programme will take -off after the procedures by the relevant ministries of Justice and Foreign Affairs.

He lauded the donation by Kunming Engineering Corporation, adding that this support will help stem the tide of rural –urban migration as it will provide power in the rural areas.

“So, if we deploy this solar system in the rural areas there will be no need for the rural people coming to the urban centers, so we really thank you for this gesture, we assure you that they will be deployed properly for the purpose they were meant to use,” he said.

Earlier in his remarks, Country Representative of PowerChina in Nigeria, Ji Yuxin said that the donation is in line with promoting green technology in rural communities and is a part of the “Belt and road initiative”.

He added that the donation is a project that aims to provide the solution of electricity shortages in rural areas where the national grid is not accessible.

He said further that “the proposed cooperation with the Federal Ministry of Science Technology and Innovation will also promote the transfer of renewable energy technologies and green energy to Nigeria.”

The project is entitled “Promoting Green Energy in Africa, light-up thousands of families by Yunnan Provincial Department of Commerce”.