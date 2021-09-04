The federal government through the Ministry of Police Affairs is set to partner with Equipment Protective Applications International Limited (EPAIL), an indigenous engineering research, design and development company engaged in manufacturing of defence and equipment and security solutions to produce locally made bullet proof vests, ballistic helmets and other security gadgets.

The minister of police affairs, Muhammad Dingyadi, disclosed this during an official visit to EPAIL manufacturing facility located at Mowe, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Ogun State by the leadership of the ministry and the Nigeria Police Force including the Inspector General of Police Usman Alkali Baba and other senior officials of the ministry and the police.

Dingyadi who was speaking after a tour of the factory and a shooting test procedure for the vests and helmets made by EPAIL expressed satisfaction with the performance of the company and the quality of its products.

ADVERTISEMENT

“ I choose to speak at this time having heard and seen all that we are suppose to see. Our visit here today is a multi-purpose one, when the president came to Lagos recently; he was able to see some of your products and In line with the vision of this administration to promote local content, we received a letter from the Ministry of Trade and investment to come here for a firsthand assessment of your capacity and the quality of your products” he said.

He added that the visit would not only benefit the police but also other security agencies including the Army, Navy, Customs and Immigration. He commended the management of the company for upholding the local content drive of the country.

In his welcome address, the Chairman, Equipment & Protective Applications International Limited (EPAIL), Engr. Kola Balogun thanked the Honourable Minister, the IGP and the entire team for taking time out of their busy schedule to visit the factory. He assured them that the company has the capacity to meet all the defence equipment, surveillance systems and technological solutions.

Balogun stated that EPAIL was established out of the desire to deepen technology research and development indigenously to service the ordinance and technological needs of the security agencies, armed forces and private security firms.