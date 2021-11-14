Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, said an investigation into the cause of water accidents around Magazine Point, Marina, Lagos will commence soon.

The minister, who revealed this over the weekend, at the 2021 Lagos Yacht Club Governor’s Cup, promised to investigate the cause of water accidents around the Bridge close to the Yatch club at magazine point.

Speaking at the event, the minister said: “this place is a part of history that I never knew about, hearing that this place started in 1932. I have always passed here, without knowing what danger that construction (the bridge) poses to Nigerians, but being here today, I have learnt that there have been accidents here and there. I am not sure it is from the Federal Ministry of Transportation.

I will have to find out, and I have asked the Club to do us a letter so that we can investigate what’s going on there.

“We are not in charge of bridges, we are in charge of water. Our responsibility is to ensure that all those who use water, use them safely. The National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) argues that this place belongs to them and it truly belongs to them because when it comes to who collects the money for this place, the law says inland waterways. And this is inland water, this is not the sea.”