The federal government has announced plan to reconstruct infrastructure at the Michael Imoudu Institute For Labour Studies (MINILS), Ilorin, Kwara State to give it a befitting look.

Minister for State for Labour and Employment, Mr Festus Keyamo (SAN) announced this at the end of his two-day working visit to the nation’s foremost workers/employers training institute.

Keyamo said the reconstruction works would be done in two or three phases.

“We need a lot of improvements in the infrastructure of MINILS. We need new structures and not renovation. Renovation at times is more costly than having new structures. But, we shall do the reconstruction works in two or three phases,” the minister said.

He expressed satisfaction with the positive transformation the institute has witnessed in just three months of assumption of duty of Comrade Issa Aremu as the new director – general.

Earlier, the chairman of the institute’s Governing Council, Chief Frank Kokori and the director-general had called for adequate funding of the institute to enable it carry out its mandate.