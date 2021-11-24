Federal government is set to reposition the 110 unity colleges across the country for optimum performance, the minister of state for education, Hon. Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, has said.

The minister spoke yesterday when he opened the 2021 Annual General Meeting of Principals of Unity Colleges in the country in Gombe, the Gombe State capital.

In the speech titled: “Repositioning Federal Unity Colleges” Nwajiuba said the federal government is determined to bring back quality and standard to Federal Unity Colleges in the country.

To achieve this, the minister said President Muhamadu Buhari had set the ball rolling through a bumper welfare package for teachers, which he approved last year.

The package, he said included the extension of length of service, new salary structure for teachers, automatic employment to deserving graduates, a new housing programme and pension scheme among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

The minister’s promise to transform the schools was contained in a statement issued by the ministry’s director, press and public relations, Ben. Bem Goong.