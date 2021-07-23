The Federal Government has begun actions to reposition the Federal Integrated Staff Housing (FISH) Programme so as to make life more meaningful and comfortable for the people.

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, who disclosed this, further said that critical infrastructure are to be constructed in estates occupied by civil servants under the Federal Integrated Staff Housing.

According to a statement by the director, Press and Public Relations in the office of the Head of Service, Abdul Ganiyu Aminu, Yemi-Easan disclosed this during the commissioning and handing over of erosion/flood control and road improvement works at Amal Pepple Public Servants’ Housing Estate in Lugbe area of Abuja on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Head of the Civil Service said an Inter-Ministerial Implementation Committee on FISH has been resuscitated to give teeth to the Federal Government’s intervention efforts.

The Committee is to coopt respective member-institutions of the committee in the provision of infrastructure and amenities such as roads, water supply and lighting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Yemi-Esan explained that the objective of the Federal Government’s intervention was to make houses inhabited by civil servants comfortable and conducive so as enable them to be more committed to their duties and be more productive.

She appealed to Nigerians to take ownership of the intervention projects and ensure their proper maintenance.

The Head of Service said the intervention of President Buhari-led administration through the Ecological Fund Office will go a long way in mitigating the dangers commonly associated with erosion and perennial flooding such as loss of lives and properties.

She commended the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, the Permanent Secretary, Ecological Fund Office, Dr. Habiba Lawal, other officials and project handlers for their perseverance in ensuring the timely and speedy completion of the projects.