Federal government said it would spend over half a trillion naira to complete the section I-V of the East-West Road, which spans across five states of Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Cross River.

The permanent secretary, Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, Dr Babayo Ardo, disclosed this yesterday, in Uyo Akwa Ibom State, in a keynote address at the stakeholders’ validation workshop on “Access Management and Mitigation Action Plan.”

In a statement by the director of press and public relations of the ministry, Deworitshe Patricia, Ardo stated that the dual carriage way which is designed to function as a regional spine on the East-West axis would promote unimpeded movement of goods and passengers in the Niger Delta region.

Represented by the director, housing and urban development department in the ministry, Michael Oloruntola Olufemi, the permanent secretary noted that the three inter connected essential parts of the complementary programme for the East-West Road would include “Access Management and Mitigation Action Plan; Corridor Development Plan and Collaboration; and Corridor Preservation Project.”

He stated that the East-West Road corridor, like most other federal roads in Nigeria, is being impacted by settlement developments in many towns and cities along it, which includes Ughelli, Patani, Port Harcourt and Eket.

“It is for this reason that the ministry birthed the complementary programme to rally collective efforts to plan, protect and manage the road corridor to curtail the natural tendencies of settlement growths towards it.

This would ensure that goals, targets and Return on Investment (ROI) envisaged from the road development are not diminished or lost.”

In order to facilitate the achievement of the desired aspiration of the corridor, the permanent secretary urged all stakeholders to play their roles singularly and collectively, while states should take proactive steps based on the recommendations contained in the report.

