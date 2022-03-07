The Federal Government has said it will not tolerate the reported planned recruitment of Nigerians into the Ukrainian Army to fight as volunteers against Russia in the ongoing war between the two nations.

This followed reports that over 200 Nigerians have applied at the Embassy of Ukraine in Abuja, where they were allegedly asked to pay $1,000 as visa charges and ticket to travel to Ukraine.

The federal government in a statement issued on Monday by the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Fransica Omayuli, vowed to stop the planned recruitment.

The statement reads, “The attention of the Federal Government of Nigeria has been drawn to an alleged ongoing registration of Nigerian volunteers into the fighting force of Ukraine at the Ukrainian Embassy in Abuja.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs contacted the Embassy to verify the speculation. The Ukrainian Embassy refuted the allegation, but confirmed that a number of Nigerians had approached the Embassy indicating their willingness to fight on the side of Ukraine in its ongoing conflict with Russia.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Furthermore, the Embassy clarified that the Ukrainian government is not admitting foreign volunteer fighters and as such dissociated itself from the claim that it is requesting $1,000 from each Nigerian volunteer for air ticket and visa.”

The statement said further that, “as a responsible member of the international community and consistent with our obligations under international law, Nigeria discourages the use of mercenaries anywhere in the world and will not tolerate the recruitment, in Nigeria, of Nigerians as mercenaries to fight in Ukraine or anywhere else in the world.

“The Federal Government will continue to engage with the Embassy of Ukraine in Nigeria and other relevant authorities to prevent this possibility.”

ADVERTISEMENT