The minister of communications and digital economy, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, has pledged the support and intervention of his office towards the resolution of any challenges inimical to broadband penetration in the country.

Pantami made the pledge during a courtesy call on him by the British Deputy High Commissioner, Mr Ben Llewellyn Jones, a statement issued by his media aide Uwa Suleiman said.

Mr Jones who was in the minister’s office to explore avenues of expanding existing collaborations and forging new partnerships with the ministry, commended the minister for his digital economy drive, especially in the areas of Broadband penetration and capacity building.

“I am here today to discuss how we can encourage more progress in the Right of Way (RoW) agreement in order to enhance Broadband penetration and also to explore more areas of partnership with the digital access programmes” the British envoy said.

Pantami who expressed delight over the gesture, disclosed that the agreements reached with the Nigeria Governors Forum to peg the Right of Way (RoW) charge at a maximum of 145 naira per linear meter was already in full effect in almost all states of the federation and encouraged the Commission to expand the Digital Access Programme to include more states in the country and therefore, extend the programme to more beneficiaries.