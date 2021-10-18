The executive secretary of Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) Emmanuel Jime, said the federal government would address the infrastructure gap in the maritime industry.

Speaking with members of the north central zone shippers’ council in Abuja at the weekend, the NSC boss said the agency would collaborate with relevant stakeholders to address some of the challenges of shippers in the country.

While admitting that the agency may not be able to address all the challenges raised by the shippers, the executive secretary also said he would present the issues which are beyond him to the ministry of transportation which supervises the agency.

He also pledged to ensure the reopening of the shippers’ offices in Makurdi and Minna for effective work flow in the north central region.

Earlier, the national vice president general/president Niger State Shippers’ Association Of Nigeria, Alhaji Jamilu Goma, said: “We recognise Nigerian Shippers’ Council as a strong force in our bid to ensure the sustainability of the economic development of the nation with great emphasis on Niger State, to bring shipping services to the doorsteps of shippers across the nation and provide the impetus to revive and modernise the railway as a primary mode for long distance haulage.”

He appealed to the agency to help in reopening the shippers’ council office in Minna, Niger State, and facilitate the operation of Baro Port in Niger State.

“The council should facilitate the establishment of inland container depots (ICDs) / container freight stations (CFSs) in Niger State.”

Also, the Benue shippers called for the reopening of the Shippers’ Council office in Makurdi and establishment of a dry inland port in Makurdi for easy movement of goods.