Federal government will commence office-to-office COVID-19 vaccination as part of the activities to implement the December 1, 2021 deadline for vaccine mandate for civil servants.

At the national briefing of the Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on COVID-19 yesterday in Abuja, the executive director of the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr Faisal Shuaib, said this is to address any excuse of not being able to access the vaccine by the civil servants.

The NPHCDA boss also identified Ogun, Nasarawa, Osun Oyo and Ekiti States as the with the best efforts at encouraging their residents to take the vaccines.

The PSC chairman, Boss Mustapha, said “the vaccine mandate will come into effect fully on December 1, 2021 and I encourage every federal government worker and in essence, all Nigerians and residents to get vaccinated.

“The NPHCDA is ramping up vaccination around the country to ensure that citizens have access to the vaccines wherever they may be. The vaccines are now available, so we need people to go get their jabs.

“With the developments around the world, people will not be able to travel without their verified vaccination cards.”

Meanwhile, the PSC has also said it will be releasing new travel guidelines tomorrow.