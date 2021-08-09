An Abuja-based businessman, Mr Emmanuel Ozigi, has urged the federal government to ensure regulations that will encourage investment in the Nigeria’s hospitality and tourism sector.

This, according to him will increase employment, reduces poverty, and generate income for the government.

Speaking at the opening of the Bukkies Park and Recreational Garden in Abuja at the weekend, Ozigi said, “This country is blessed and we have so many potentials. Take the example of the Obudu Cattle Ranch. Look at the potential there. Why do you need to spend your hard-earned money outside the country when you have things like this? Go to Akwa Ibom, you have the seaside resort. You will enjoy it. Why do you have to go outside the country? You go to Lagos to see so many things.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So why do we need to take our money to advanced countries who are already developed? So I expect that the policymakers would be able to sit down and have a review of some of these things that are making our people go out. Why can’t we put the effort and resources here?”

He further stated that the newly opened garden for relaxation and recreation would be health-based.

He also appealed to the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) to relax some regulations to enable investors in hospitality sector to do more to boost their investments.

“We are of the opinion that the government would be a bit liberal in allowing us to get approval for some infrastructure that we intend to put here because a lot of people have funds to invest but because of government constraints in terms of regulation they find it difficult to do.

“It has ripple effects for the economy. When you look at the issue of unemployment, if you have things like this, I can tell you that we have over 20 people in employment in this place. You can imagine how many people are out of unemployment.

“Poverty rates have reduced and you will understand that it can improve livelihoods. Also, the government is going to generate revenue here in terms of tax and PAYE from the salaries of staff. So these are things the government should look at and liberalize their regulations to ensure that it allows people to do business,” he started.