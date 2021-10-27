Director-general of the Institute for Governance and Leadership Studies in Africa (IGLSA), Dr Lanre Adebayo, has advised the federal government to make the revival of Ajaokuta Steel Company a legacy project of President Muhammadu Buhari before leaving office in 2023.

Adebayo made the appeal during the visit of the National Planning Committee for the November 25 National Conference on Ajaokuta Steel Project and President Muhammadu Buhari Industrialisation Agenda, to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation yesterday in Abuja.

The group which was received in audience by the permanent secretary, Political and Economic Affairs, Mr Andrew David Adejoh on behalf of the SGF, was led by the chairman, Mohammed Lawal, co-chairman, Dr Lanre Adebayo, Danlami Nmodu, and the secretary of the committee, Mohammed Bougei Attah.

The purpose of the visit, the team leader explained, is to update the SGF on the preparedness so far following the initial notification to the office.

He said the visit is important and strategic because the SGF serves as the chairman of the Ajaokuta Presidential Project Implementation Committee (APPIT) and the public need to be updated on the progress made concerning the revival of the steel industry.

Responding, the permanent secretary appreciated the team for considering it worthy to support the government at this critical stage of the administration.

He noted that no normal Nigeria can see the neglect in the industry without shedding tears.

He said if the government of President Muhammadu Buhari can actualise this feat, it will definitely be a legacy project of the administration.

Odey urged the group to support the government of the day by spreading the good news, and advised that they work closely with the Federal Ministry of Mines and Steel Development to achieve results.