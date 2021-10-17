The Federal Government has charged members of the Governing Boards and Council of about 12 Agencies and Institutes under the Federal Ministry of Science Technology and Innovation, to assist the government improve the nation’s economy through Science Technology and Innovation (STI).

Minister of Science Technology and Innovation, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, gave this charge during the inauguration ceremony held in Abuja on Thursday. The minister in his remarks noted that the government is making efforts to lift 100 million people out of poverty within the next 10 years using the STI, which will focus on the development and exploitation of the nation’s huge natural resources.

He stressed that the STI offers opportunity in the supply value-chain on agricultural production and business development of micro, small medium enterprises.

He said “The federal ministry is leading the way to make our economy not depend entirely on commodities, but rather to depend on knowledge that is innovation-driven. We want to accomplish this by making sure that we produce in the country many of the things that we presently import into the country from abroad.

“This is the surest way to grow and expand our economy in a sustainable manner, fight and defeat poverty, strengthen our currency and create enough jobs for our people.”

He emphasized the need to strengthen national institutions following the current situation of Nigeria’s institutions being ranked among the weakest in the world according to the World Economic Forum (WEF).

The minister therefore implored the board members to create a conducive environment which these agencies and institutes need to perform optimally even as he urged them to be diligent and unrelenting in this new journey to greater heights of service to the nation.

Earlier in his remarks, Minister of State for Science Technology and Innovation, Mohammed Abdullahi, admonished the board members to support the “innovation and the diversification agenda of the government with renewed zeal.”

Chairman of the Senate Committee on Science Technology and Innovation, Uche Ekwunife, who was represented by Micah Umo, assured that the National Assembly will assist the agencies under their purview to achieve the desired results.

Chairman of the board of Federal Institute of Food and Industrial Research Oshodi( FIIRO) Gambo Magaji, who spoke on behalf of the chairmen of the boards of the all the agencies and institutes, said “ we see our appointment as a challenge to translate into action what the government has put in place.”

Some of the agencies which had their boards inaugurated yesterday include; Project Development Institute ( PRODA) National Centre for Technology Management (NACETEM) National Biotechnology Development Agency(NABDA) Nigerian Building and Road Research Institute (NIBBRI) and Nigerian Natural Medicine Development Agency (NNMDA).

Others are Federal Institute of Food and Industrial Research Oshodi (FIIRO) and National Institute of Leather Science and Technology (NILEST) among others.