The federal government has said it will prosecute those collaborating with the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), saying none of the collaborators, irrespective of their standing in the society, will be spared.

LEADERSHIP reports that Kanu, who is facing an 11-count charge of treason, treasonable felony, terrorism and illegal possession of firearms, among others, jumped bail in 2017 and fleed the country.

He was intercepted on Sunday at an undisclosed location and brought to Nigeria. On Tuesday, Kanu was re-arraigned before a Federal High Court in Abuja and was ordered to be remanded in the custody of the DSS, while the case was adjourned till 26-27 July, 2021.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja on Thursday, the minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, on the re-arrest of IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, said that the re-arrest of Kanu was made possible by the diligent efforts of Nigerian security and intelligence agencies, in collaboration with countries the nation continue to respect and share obligations.

Alhaji Mohammed said, “There have been speculations on how this re-arrest was pulled off and in which country the hitherto fugitive leader of the proscribed IPOB was nabbed. What we can tell you, once again, is that the re-arrest was made possible by the diligent efforts of our security and intelligence agencies, in collaboration with countries with which we have obligations. We continue to respect and honour the obligations.’’

He said no one, no matter how highly placed, is bigger than the country.

Alhaji Mohammed said forensic investigation carried out so far has revealed a treasure trove of information on the proscribed IPOB leader and his collaborators.

According to him, “We can tell you that the forensic investigation carried out so far has revealed a treasure trove of information on the proscribed IPOB leader and his collaborators.

“While the investigation continues, we assure you that none of the collaborators, irrespective of their standing in the society, will be spared. They will all face the full wrath of the law for their activities that challenge our nation’s sovereignty and threaten its unity. No one, no matter how highly placed, is bigger than the country.’’

The minister said it was surprising that many are suddenly calling for a fair trial for Kanu as if he didn’t get one before he decided to jump bail and flee the country.

He added: “It is interesting that many are suddenly calling for a fair trial for Kanu as if he didn’t get one before he decided to jump bail and flee. However, I can assure you that the fair deal that Kanu denied many of the victims of the violence, which he willfully instigated through his broadcasts and tweets; will not be denied him.’’