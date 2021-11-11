Federal government has urged the Federal High Court, Abuja, to dismiss an application of the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, following his counsel’s walkout of Wednesday’s sitting.

The counsel to the attorney-general of the federation (AGF) and minister of justice, Mohammed Abubakar, made the prayer to Justice Binta Nyako, after Kanu’s legal team staged a walkout shortly before the matter commenced.

The AGF had on October 21, 2021, rearraigned Kanu on a seven-count charge as against the five counts he was previously answering to, bordering on treasonable felony and terrorism.

However, his counsel, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, had informed that a notice of preliminary objection challenging the competency of the fresh charges had been filed and the court fixed November 10 to hear it.

Ejiofor and other legal teams were not in court when the matter was called on Wednesday.

When Justice Nyako asked Kanu why his lawyers were not in court, he responded that they protested the refusal of the Department of States Services (DSS) operatives to allow his American lawyer, Bruce Fein, from coming into the courtroom.

He said even when Fein visited him at the DSS custody, he was denied access.

Nyako asked him if his American lawyer had a practising license in Nigeria and the IPOB leader replied with a negative answer.

Against the development, Abubakar, a director of public prosecution of the federation, urged the court to dismiss all the pending applications that were filed by Kanu’s legal team.

He reminded that the court had, in the last adjourned date, fixed Nov. 10 to take the defence application.

“Having decided to stage a walkout on the court, I urge my lord to dismiss the defendant’s pending applications,” he prayed.

But the judge declined to grant the oral application made by prosecuting lawyer.

“Staging a walkout on the court is a very serious offence.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I will not dismiss the applications; let them be in the case file. But discuss with your lawyers so that their attitude can change,” the judge told Kanu.

Justice Nyako, therefore, stated that individuals seeking to attend the IPOB leader’s trial must write her court for consideration.

A diplomat from the British High Commission, who was in the courtroom to observe proceedings, said she had written the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho, seeking his consent to attend Wednesday’s sitting.

Justice Nyako then adjourned the matter until Jan. 19 and Jan. 20, 2022, for trial continuation. (NAN)

Though the judge allowed the diplomat to be in the courtroom while proceedings lasted, she said: “If you need to observe proceedings in my court, you must apply to me.

“But for the high respect I have for my Chief Judge, I will allow you for today.”

Justice Nyako then adjourned the matter until Jan. 19 and Jan. 20, 2022, for trial continuation. (NAN)