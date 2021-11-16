Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) has said some citizens are procuring vaccination cards through the black market.

Speaking at the national briefing of the PSC yesterday in Abuja, the chairman and secretary to the government of the federation, Boss Mustapha, said, “We have received intelligence and even detected that some unscrupulous citizens are procuring vaccination cards through the black market. Let me assure everyone that the vaccination records/certificates will be verified and this should serve as a warning to those criminally-minded persons to desist because they will be prosecuted accordingly.”

On the December 1 deadline for the vaccine mandate, the PSC chairman said, “I would like to state that this is in the best interest of Nigeria looking at what is happening globally. We are gearing up to further engage with the Nigerian Governors’ Forum to push through the mass vaccination programme and mandate for our citizens.”

The PSC also expressed concerns over rising cases of COVID-19 in some parts of the world and called for caution in Nigeria.

Mustapha said, “The situation is still challenging, hence the need to continue to strictly adhere to the non-pharmaceutical intervention measures.

“We are currently seeing some surges in cases in some countries in Europe (especially Eastern Europe) due to under vaccination. In other territories where massive vaccinations have occurred, the infections are rising. What we see in Nigeria right now is that there is an increase in case fatality ratio, which calls for great concern.”

On travel protocol, the SGF said, “Travellers leaving the country are encouraged to be conversant with the Travel Protocols of all Countries (origin, transit and destination). This has become necessary because of comments and reports in the media that some citizens are denied boarding due to lack of pre-departure protocol compliance. Others returning home also complained about requirements to be met. The protocols are clear and simple and they should be observed accordingly.

“The National International Travel Protocol portal has been upgraded to meet existing protocol and the demands of our travelling public. The portal is now live and running smoothly. The Technical Head of the PSC Secretariat will throw more light on this.”

On vaccines, the PSC said “the vaccination phase is being accelerated and the NPHCDA has concluded arrangements to roll-out a mass vaccination plan with effect from Friday, November 20, 2021. The PSC wishes to assure Nigerians that the NPHCDA has enough vaccines in the pipeline to vaccinate about 50 per cent of the target population by the end of January, 2022.

“Efforts are also on-going to bring on board the booster dose so as to build a healthy level of antibodies. The executive secretary of NPHCDA will brief on this,” he said.