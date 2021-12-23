Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has reaffirmed the federal government’s commitment to actualising the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 2030 targets to end poverty, and ensure employment for all among others.

He said the SDGs implementation plans 2020 to 2030 offer a coherent pathway for achieving the expected goals in the next 10 years.

The vice president spoke at the launch of the “Baseline Report and Realignment of the National Statistical System with SDGs 2020” and the commissioning of 19 ambulances at the State House in Abuja.

Osinbajo emphasised that in Nigeria and entire Africa, the achievement of the SDGs is crucial to the task of ending poverty and hunger. He added that for their administration their objective of achieving sustainable development was to create wealth, decent jobs, reducing poverty, and addressing the issues of climate change.

He said, “This is why on May 29, Mr. President made a public commitment to lifting approximately 100 million Nigerians out of poverty within ten years. This is a national developmental priority which again falls on the establishment of our social protection programme and the social investment programme is the largest of the continent, which by itself is now trying to accelerate the achievement of the SDGs across the country.

“The programme is a multi-prong approach to wealth creation, human capacity development, and poverty alleviation. The conditional cash transfer programme is a component of the programme which reaches approximately 8.9million poor and vulnerable households and 37.7million individuals across the country.

“The Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP) is an initiative by the Federal Government of Nigeria that has provided about 2.4million loans to petty traders and small entrepreneurs worth 38billion across the country. While the n-power programme which is a youth employment and skills enhancement initiative is designed to employ one million youths between the ages of 18 and 35, and further skilled them in the job market over two years,” he said.

According to him, as a successful plan for the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs), Nigeria’s SDGs indicator baseline of 2016 reinforced the need to strengthen the Nigeria National Statistical System to enable effective tracking and monitoring of the SDGs that the government is committed to.

“But it is a matter of some regrets that just as we were all commencing the decades of actions for SDGs and have started seeing tremendous progress, especially in the areas of poverty reduction, the COVID-19 emerged through an undermining process in achieving our aspirations.

“The pandemic as we all know resulted in global disruption of the economy, while wealthier countries were able to effectively found massive stimulus programmes and future protection skills to deal with the impact of the pandemic, developing countries, including Nigeria suffered disappointment due to resource constraint.

“But yet it is to the credit of the SDGs that despite the restriction occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic, our SDGs office in Nigeria succeeded in putting in place effective restriction mechanism at the national and subnational to drive the implementation of the SDGs across the country and during this difficult period, Nigeria successfully presented its second voluntary national reviews report of the SDGs to United Nations High-Level Political Forum for Sustainable Development sometime in July 2020,” he said.