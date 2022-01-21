As part of the Buhari Administration’s plan to take 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years, the World Bank supported COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus also known as NG-CARES, will also leverage on existing job creation, wealth creation and poverty reduction programmes at the community level.

These include programmes such as State Cash Transfer Units, Agriculture Development Agencies, Job Creation Unit/MSE Support Units supported by the Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP) of the administration.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, disclosed this yesterday in Abuja at the National Launch of the NG-CARES programme implementation with the World Bank’s $750 million loan.

According to a statement by his media aide, Laolu Akande, NG-CARES- is a multi-sectoral programme, which in addition to the ongoing implementation of the Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP), is a furtherance of the Federal Government’s response to the socio-economic fallouts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Noting that the programme will build on diverse and extensive interventions by the Federal Government, Prof. Osinbajo stated that the “NG-CARES programme is designed to support vulnerable and poor Nigerians, provide immediate emergency relief to smallholder farmers and SMEs that were adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The Vice President further disclosed that the World Bank loan “will be over a period of 2 years (2021-2023), and the intervention allocation to each State is $20million ex-ante and $15million to FCT, and $15million for the NG CARES Support Unit. The programme is to be driven by states using the Programme for Results-for-delivery mechanism.”

The VP further stated that the programme will further complement the federal government’s plan to scale up the number of beneficiaries of its social schemes, subsidy and grants to support individuals, households and MSMEs in the multi-year Development Plan for 2021 – 2024.

