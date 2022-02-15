The Federal Government has encouraged three young Nigerian secondary school students with the award of scholarship up to PhD level in any Nigerian university following their outstanding performance in Science, Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, gave the award on behalf of the Federal Government during the presentation of certificates to the overall three best students that emerged champions at the Young Nigeria Scientists Presidential Award (774YONSPA) in Abuja yesterday.

The Awardees were: Maryam Olufunmilayo Ogunbayo (Pen Resource Academy) Gombe state, who took the 1st position.

2nd position went Gbolahan Azeem Ayinde (African Church Grammar School) Ogun state.

3rd position went to Uchendu Mmesomachukwu Judith (UNIBEN Demonstration Secondary school) Edo state.

In all, twenty three (23) out of the thirty six (36) states of the federation participated in the rigorous competition.

Dr. Onu said that the award came as a challenge to young Nigerians to show interest in Science subjects through STEM.

Dr. Onu, who encouraged the victorious students, said the scholarship is in any science-related discipline of their choice at any university in the country. He also tasked them to continue working hard to be the best they can be especially to make Nigeria proud.

“This award is unique because we are challenging all young Nigerians in our secondary schools to show interest in science and mathematics. We believe that by doing this we are preparing our people to take up careers in the future in the areas of science, engineering and technology,” the Minister said.

The Minister further reminded Nigerians that the country was the first to produce a Nobel laureate in literature in Africa even as he charged the students to strive to be the first Nigerian Nobel laureates in STEM.

“We can use science to build a large, strong and sustainable economy that can make Nigeria one of the greatest nations in the world,” he said.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mr. Edet Sunday Akpan said that the Ministry will follow up on the progress of the students, especially as they have bagged a scholarship to PhD level.

He encouraged the students to be ambassadors of Nigeria especially in the areas STEM and used the opportunity to invite them to the 2022 edition of Science, Technology and Innovation Expo 2022, scheduled to hold between March 14th and Friday 18th this year.