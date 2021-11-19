The Head of Service of the Federation (HoSF), Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, has disclosed that the federal government was working assiduously to digitise the civil service.

She disclosed this on Wednesday at the 4th inauguration of newly elected executive members of the National Association Of President’s NYSC Honours Awardee in Abuja.

The HoSF, who was represented by the Director of ICT in her office, Adeniyi Dada, said the Federal Government through the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation was poised at reengineering, reinvigorating, and repositioning the Federal Civil Service for effective and efficient service delivery with key interest on innovation.

She said: “at this point, I will like to inform us that the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation OHCSF), as part of its implementation of the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan (FCSSIP2021-2025) is working assiduously on the digitization of the Civil Service.

“The office is implementing a service-wide Enterprise Content Management Solution (ECMS) which is aimed at digitizing records and automating workflow to achieve an overall improvement in information sharing and collaboration across the Ministries, Departments, and Agencies of Government.

“In this regard, we have finalized the development of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for all our processes in the OHCSF.

“Seventeen (17) MDAS are currently covered in the Service-wide rollout of the ECMS. I need to state that this project is being implemented in collaboration with our partners, the African Initiative for Governance (AIG), and work on its implementation is at a very advanced stage.

“I pledge the continued support of my Office to your aspirations and urge you to ensure that the outcome of this event produces a veritable framework for enhancing the execution of the mandate of the Association,” the HoSF added.