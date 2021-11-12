Federal government has partnered with the Yobe State government to execute a N2.5 billion contract in Nasari/Jakusko Grazing Reserve located in the Jakusko local government area.

The contract was signed at the Conference Hall of the Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources Damaturu by the commissioner for Agriculture, Dr Mairo Ahmed Amshi, and representatives of the federal government.

Amshi said the contract would be executed in three phases.

She said the first phase is sited in the northern part of the state while the second and third phases will be executed in Yobe East and Yobe South senatorial districts.

The commissioner said the project also known as Livestock Development Centre is designed to curtail the menace of clashes between the herders and farmers in the state.

Among the facilities to be provided in the grazing reserve include 50 units of two-bedroom to herdsmen settlement, 12 units of boreholes with solar panels, five units of Earth dams both for human and animal consumption.

It has a veterinary clinic, one human clinic, milk parlour, warehouse milking centre, accessible road, electrification and primary school among others.

The location for the project covers about 10 square kilometres of land at the grazing reserves, said the commissioner. She urged the contractors to be prudent and give quality projects to earn the opportunity in subsequent contracts.