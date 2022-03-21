Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola has disclosed that the federal government has rehabilitated and constructed 76 internal road networks in 46 tertiary institutions across the country towards ensuring conducive learning environment for the students.

The minister, who disclosed this at the commissioning of internal roads for the Federal College of Agriculture, Moor plantation, Ibadan, maintained that the development was meant to ease movement within the institution and its environs.

He also noted that the task of bridging infrastructural needs embarked upon by the federal government on major highways had reached the schools.

Represented by the Oyo State Federal Controller Works, Mr. Kayode Ibrahim, the minister said, “The Federal Government had intervened in the internal road network of 46 tertiary federal institutions, out of which 29 had been handed over in 2021.’’

Fashola who stated that the Federal Government now had 17 roads ready for commissioning explained that another 30 roads in tertiary institutions were ongoing across the country making a total of 76.

“The project is an investment in education and to encourage the students to use the asset properly.

“While it is true that a lot of work needs to be done in many sectors of our national life, including education, the Buhari government has stepped up to lead the process of getting that work done.

“The gap of our infrastructural needs is steadily being bridged by a gradual process of repairs, renewal and construction on major highways and it has reached the schools.”