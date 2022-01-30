The accountant general of the federation, Idris Ahmed, has said that the Buhari administration has recorded commendable achievements in the management of scare resources since assumption of office in 2015.

Ahmed said reforms introduced by the government were being advanced to the next level in order to achieve optimum benefits and effectively sustain the gains of the reforms.

Speaking at his investiture as the 1st President (Post Chartered) and Chairman of Council of the Chartered Institute of Treasury Management (CITM), Ahmed said reforms such as the Treasury Single Account, IPPIS AND GIFMIS among others had helped government maximise scarce resources in the last few years.

He said; “One of my statutory duties as the Accountant-General of the Federation and Head of the Federal Treasury centres is the overall management of receipts and payments of the federal government and maintenance and operations of the federation account.

“The above mandate effectively covers the simple definition of treasury management as managing an entity’s liquidity and mitigating its operational, financial and reputational risks, including the entity’s collections, disbursements, investment and funding activities.

“What we do, day-in-day-out in the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation is practical Treasury Management at its best.

“From July 2015 when I was graciously appointed as the Accountant-General of the Federation by President Muhammadu Buhari, my team and I were determined to infuse a lot of vibes into the numerous Public Finance Management reform initiatives being undertaken by the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation; and even went ahead to introduce or recommend new ones.

“The primary objective of the PFM reforms is to ensure the sustenance of a stable fiscal position of the Federal Government that would engender efficient delivery of public goods and services in a transparent and accountable manner. It is on record that the present Administration has demonstrated a very strong will and commitment in its drive for managing scarce resources for public good.

“I will not bore you with the successes we so far recorded in our roles as the main drivers of the reform initiatives such as GIFMIS (Government Integrated Financial and Management Information System), TSA (Treasury Single Account), IPPIS (Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System), IPSAS (International Public Sector Accounting Standards) implementation.

“But we have been very successful with the PFM reforms; even though we are not unaware of some implementation challenges that are not insurmountable. Our desire is to advance the reforms to the next level in order to achieve optimum benefits and effectively sustain the gains of the reforms,” he said.

Register of the Institute, Olumide Adedoyin said all over the world, there is no country that is free from daily problems of managing the nation’s economic affairs and well-being of its citizenry and populace.

According to him, the difference has been the mindset at orientation at cradle to be result oriented rather than being fault finders with judgmental spirit, adding that no government in any country has all it takes to move and accelerate the economic growth and development of its geopolitical territory.