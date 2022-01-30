Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola (SAN) has said the APC government under President Muhammadu Buhari is leading millions of Nigerians to prosperity through the massive infrastructure it is providing across the country.

Fashola stated this in Kano as a guest speaker at the Special Ministerial Conversational Series with the theme, ” Progressive Mission: The Road to our Future” organised by the Progressive Youth Wing of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The minister said the government of President Buhari had constructed 941 road and bridges as well as other infrastructure projects across the states of the federation thereby impacting positively on the lives of the people in many more ways through the various construction works.

Fashola said, “Many infrastructure projects across the country are: ongoing highway and bridges projects, tertiary institutions internal roads rehabilitation, construction of new federal secretariats in six states and rehabilitation of 24 federal secretariats across the country.

“Other areas are; construction of housing estates under the National Housing Programme in 34 states , rehabilitation of 34 bridges across the nation and scheduled maintenance of roads.

“A lot of jobs have been created for suppliers of sand and building materials, artisans, labourers, farmers and even food vendors who make their daily earnings from the construction sides.”

Confirming the different experiences of people as regards to how the roads construction impacted positively on the lives of Nigerians, the minister quoted what Nigerians across the social strata said about the roads that were recently commissioned in their respective areas.

“President Buhari is legitimately distributing wealth through investment in road infrastructure and the 100 million Nigerians he said would take out of poverty in decade would be achieved,” he said.

Justifying the need to consistently focus on providing infrastructure, Fashola explained that the growing population oftentimes necessitated growing the country’s infrastructure to meet up with the increasing needs of the populace.

He said all over the world, it would be difficult to find the inaugural address of presidents and governors that would not contain a commitment to the development of the infrastructure of their society, adding that what really distinguishes the government under President Muhammadu Buhari is the focus and change it brought in governance.