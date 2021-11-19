Despite recent efforts to cut the lump sum of inherited liabilities under the Defined Benefits Scheme, official data has showed that the federal government is still owing an accrued pension arrears of N90.1 billion unfunded liabilities to pensioners of some agencies of the government.

The agencies affected are: Nigeria Re-Insurance Corporation, Delta Steel Company (DSC), NICON Insurance, NITEL/MTEL, New Nigeria Newspapers (NNN), Assurance Bank, Nigeria National Shipping Line (NNSL) and Aluminium Smelting Company of Nigeria (ALSCON).

Others are Nigeria Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) and Federal Housing Authority (FHA).

Director, parastatals pension department at the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD), Yusuf Umar made the disclosure yesterday during a training for pension reporters in Abuja.

Also, PTAD’s director, civil service department Suleiman Shelle who was represented by Ini Nathan disclosed that there is currently a total of 107,000 pensioners covered in the payroll of PTAD after removing 20,000 pensioners with irregularities.

In similar development, PTAD said its recently launched web-based verification platform for retirees under the Defined Benefit Scheme codenamed ‘I Am Alive’ has received over 7000 hit attempts for verification, with 5010 successful.

ADVERTISEMENT

The directorate said 55 per cent of those who were successful did so through facial recognition, while 45 per cent did it by fingerprint. The use of the digital verification exercise was launched last month to ease the process of future validation of pensioners on our payroll and is still at the testing phase.

Umar said the issue of unpaid pension liabilities has continued to be a major concern for the directorate. He however said discussions on how to speedy settlement of the outstanding pensions between PTAD management and the federal government were at advance state.

He explained that the outstanding is being paid with allocation from the national budget, indicating that payment of the N90.1 billion pension liabilities would still take some years. “It is not a one-off thing, but we are seriously working to see that the backlog is cleared soon,” he stated.

In her opening remarks, Executive Secretary of PTAD, Dr Chioma Ejikeme said the workshop was organized to “understand where we are coming from, and what exactly we do, so you can fully appreciate where we are and report accurately.”

Stating that pension management in Nigeria is a sensitive issue, Dr Ejikeme who was represented by Abdallah Abubakar said PTAD has been at the forefront since inception, ensuring that the welfare of pensioners under the Defined Benefit Scheme remains a priority.

A detail review of the unpaid liabilities showed that NNSL pensioners have been paid pension arrears up to end of 2013. This comprise of 7 years arrears from 2001 to 2008, and 5-years lump sum to 2013.There is currently no information about the accrued sum of pension arrears due to NNSL pensioners, as this would have to be derived from computation of their MP

A total of 936 ex-workers were paid a total of N1,132,807,425 as severance package in 2007. PTAD has paid a total of 620 beneficiaries the outstanding one-off final severance benefit due to the ex-workers after netting off the previous payment.

According to PTAD, FHA and its pensioners had claimed arrears of 6 per cent and 33 per cent pension increment that were not paid when it became effective in 2003 and 2007 respectively. PTAD has requested for independently verifiable evidence of this claim especially given that this was not indicated in FHA submission to FEC and the subsequent FEC approval authorizing PTAD to take over FHA pensioners.