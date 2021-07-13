Federal High Court will on July 26, 2021, begin the yearly vacation for its judges across the states of the federation.

The yearly vacation announced yesterday by the court will end on September 17, 2021.

A statement issued by the chief judge of the court, Justice John Tsoho, said the vacation is in line with the rules and regulations of the court.

The statement read in part: “Pursuant to the provisions of Order 46, Rule 4 (d) of the Federal High Court (Civil Procedure) Rules 2019, the Federal High Court will proceed on its annual vacation for the year 2021 from Monday, the 26th July 2021 to Friday, the 17th September, 2021.

“The court resumes sitting on Monday, 20th September, 2021.

“In order to enable honourable judges the opportunity to enjoy their well-deserved rest and to prepare for the challenges of the New Legal Year, only the core judicial divisions will, as usual, remain functional throughout the vacation.

“The litigating public will be at liberty to approach only the under-listed functional courts located nearest to them at Abuja, Lagos and Port Harcourt.

“It is essential to stress that during the vacation, only cases of extreme urgency, such as arrest of Ship(s) and Fundamental Rights Enforcement are to be entertained.”