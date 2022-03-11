Ekiti State governor and chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) Kayode Fayemi has said the existing federal police and the state police which are being canvassed for, are both prone to abuse.

Fayemi made the assertion during a panel discussion on overview of the security situation across the states. The two-day multi-stakeholders meeting on the peace and inclusive security initiative was organised by NGF in partnership with the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD).

According to him, as a sitting governor in 2014, he was abused by the police despite his immunity.

He said rather an institutional framework should be put in place to guard against abuse.

He said, “On local authorities who may not subscribe to institutionality rules. This is a perennial excuse that we get. I’m not going to sit here and make an excuse that such powers in the hands of some local actors may not be abused.

“Federal police that we all know abuses the rights of citizens, including the rights of governors, even with immunity, you may not know that. I was abused by federal police in 2014 during my election and I had immunity. Anybody could abuse.

“It could happen, even if you devolve security to the local level. However, what we need to be talking about is, what institutional frameworks should we put in place to ensure that such powers are not abused, not to use it as an excuse not to do the right thing.

“Because at the end of the day, there are mechanisms in our constitution to protect citizens’ rights.

About the police, Fayemi said they have a body in the Constitution, a statutory body known as the National Police Council.

He said the National Police Council is presided over by the president as chairman, and he has over 36 governors as members.

“Unfortunately, unlike the National Judicial Council (NJC), that is very effective in meting out punishments, sanctions, promotions, appointments for judicial officers across the length and breadth of the country.

“The National Police Council has only succeeded since the 1999 constitution to ratify the appointment of Inspector General of Police. We are only summoned to National Police Council.

“And this is a constitutional body, by the way, check your constitution you find it there. It only meets when a new or acting Inspector General of Police is to be confirmed and ratified.

“That meeting is summoned and it meets for 10 or 30 minutes. And then we look at the CV of the acting IG, and we approve. You’re not likely to disapprove anyway, the President has already appointed him. But that body has powers beyond that,” he added.

The Ekiti governor further explained that in most countries with multi-level policing, there is a regulatory authority that is responsible for punishment and sanctioning those who go beyond their responsibilities.