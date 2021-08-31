To achieve full digital operations, the Federal University, Dutse (FUD) has concluded arrangements to commence the electronic transmission of students’ results.

This was disclosed by the institution’s vice chancellor Abdulkar Sabo Mohammad at a press conference on the progress made in the university in the last six months.

Mohammed who assumed office in February said shifting to electronic transmission of students’ results including semester exam would enable parents to monitor their children’s academic performance.

He said the storage of student’s records will be more effective as well as accessing it when there is need in according to the global standard.

“When we move to digital transmission any students can check his result from anywhere in the world as an exclusive pass word will be given to each registered student”

He however revealed that federal government has approved N1.6 billion for upgrading Rashid Sheloni Hospital, Dutse to a teaching hospital of the university.

The VC said work had commenced at the hospital as Jigawa state government committed to the final handing over of the hospital to federal government.

“Also, to ensure our students get access to Books and other relevant journal in the last six month we spent over N165.8 million for the purchased of learning materials.

“This included over 1,000 medical books, especially books on pre-medical, and medical journals to strengthen our medical programme and in preparation for accreditation of Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) and National Universities Commission (NUC).

“We have installed servers in the library so that students can access Open Educational Resources electronically such as e-book and e-journals both on and offline.”