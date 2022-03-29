Members of the Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities (SSANU) the Federal University of Lafia have joined the national body in the ongoing strike.

The chairman of the Federal University, Lafia chapter, Dajen Duan Daniel, at a press briefing yesterday, said his members joined the strike following the directive of the national body.

He reeled out some of the demands of SSANU as the lingering issues on the Memorandum of Action (MoA) since 2014, stressing that the only language the government understands is strike.

Other demands are payment of the backlog of earned allowance and arrears of 10 months minimum wage.

“Our earned allowance mounted to N30 billion and the federal government just gave us N8 billion,” he said.

Daniel lauded the vice chancellor for his uncommon commitment to transforming the institution.

