Vice chancellor, Federal University Lokoja (FUL) in Kogi State, Professor Olayemi Akinwumi, said the school has produced 14 first class degree holders, while 790 got other classes of degree.

The vice chancellor assured students wishing to study medical-related courses that barring unforeseen circumstances, the institution will admit its first set of students for the College of Health Sciences in the 2022 academic session.

He said the university has received approval to increase its carrying capacity from 1,500 to 4,000 students to improve access to university education in the country.

At a press briefing yesterday to mark the commencement of the fifth convocation ceremony held at the Permanent Campus at Felele end of Lokoja, Akinwumi said the university has achieved quantum leap in both academic and infrastructural development in its years of existence.

He said the feat was attained through the hard work of all the stakeholders, which has moved the school from the seventh position to third position in a webometric ranking among its peers of 12 universities.

He said out of the 804 graduands, 14 bagged first class, 188, 2nd class upper division, 441, 2nd class lower division, while 95 and 66 earned third class and postgraduate diploma respectively.

Activities lined up for the event include a convocation lecture, Juma’at prayer, chancellor’s night, the convocation proper on Saturday and Sunday 14th November, 2021 interdenominational thanksgiving service among others.

The vice chancellor said the university has equally secured waiver by NUC and JAMB for 38 new programmes that were not listed on the Central Processing System, assuring that plans are in advanced stage for resource verification by the NUC.

He stressed that despite the lean financial resources of the university, his objective of regularising and expanding programmes is being sustained and accomplished.

The vice chancellor, maintained that in his nine months on the saddle, he has introduced a number of reforms aimed at modernising administration and management, upgrade teaching and learning, setting up norms and standards and improving human resources management.

He stressed that his vision has culminated in the upward movement in ranking from number seven to number three among the 12 federal universities established in 2011.

According to the university administrator, “Our university is ranked 3rd among the 12 Federal Universities established in 2011, 35 in the country, 122nd in Sub-Saharan Africa; 221 in Africa and 5024 worldwide.

While commending all the stakeholders for their understanding and support, she said the management is working round the clock to remedy epileptic water supply, power, shortages of furniture and the construction of a standard health services centre which has been captured in 2021 budget.