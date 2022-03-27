The Federalist Movement in Nigeria has stressed the need to restructure the country before 2023 general elections, saying it is a prerequisite to lifting Nigerian from socio-political troubles.

The group in a statement said Nigeria is sliding into deeper instability, adding that restructuring the country will bring hope from despair and reduce the prospect of major unrest.

The statement which was signed by regional representatives of the group Mark Adebayo, South -West, Otoks Princewill, South- South Humphrey Orjiakor, South- East and Mark Jacobs Middle Belt is coming on the heels of the one year anniversary of the death of one of the group’s main founder, Mr Yinka Odumakin.

The group noted that the Senate of the 9th National Assembly (NASS) recently passed 49 out of 68 Constitution Alteration Bills.

It explained that in 20I7, there were 32 Alteration Bills and several more years before adding that recent and previous alterations of the I999 Constitution strengthen the widely held views that it is inadequate to meet the federalism needs of Nigeria for a national compact required to meet the minimum standards conducive for ordering public life.

The federalist said in Nigeria, to limit, organize and regulate power in a way that guarantees freedom, efficiency and unity in plurality, autonomy and are key to sustainable development.

“Everyone knows and understands the issues (Southern Governors Forum, APC Governors Report, NASS Alteration Bills, and recent #ENDSARS protest) but the elite lack the will to do what is right for the progress of federalism as intended by the founding fathers of Nigeria,’’ they said.

The group equally demanded for Consolidation arrangements for accommodation, cooperation and managing democratic transitions including but not limited to power rotation, zoning, power shifts at national and sub-national level.