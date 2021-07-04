Eight-time champion Roger Federer needed all of his quality and resilience to dash British number two Cameron Norrie’s hopes of causing a big upset in the Wimbledon third round.

Federer, 39, has had little court time over the past 16 months but played well enough to win 6-4 6-4 5-7 6-4.

One of the form players in 2021, Norrie could not find a sustained high level against the 20-time major champion.

The Swiss goes on to face Italy’s Lorenzo Sonego in the last 16.

Sonego, seeded 23rd, had never won a main-draw match at Wimbledon until this year, but reached the fourth round by beating unseeded Australian James Duckworth in straight sets.

Following exits for Andy Murray and Dan Evans on Friday, Norrie’s defeat means there will be no British players in the second week of the men’s singles.

The home nation’s last remaining hope in the singles is 18-year-old wildcard Emma Raducanu, who continued her dream run by beating Romania’s Sorana Cirstea.

While much of Federer’s legacy of greatness has been built at the All England Club, there was a suspicion among many that this year could be the one where time could catch up with him.

The Swiss turns 40 next month and has only played five tournaments over the past 16 months following two knee surgeries.