By Michael Oche,

The Alumni Association of The Federal Polytechnic Offa, Kwara State has promised to embark on more developmental projects to contribute to the growth of the institution.

The pledge was made during the commissioning of her national Secretariat at the Polytechnic Main Campus.

The secretariat was commissioned by his Royal Highness, the Olofa of Offa, Oba Mufutau Gbadamosi Okikiola Ajagungbade l, Esuwoye ll on 16th of December 2020.

The Monarch who was accompanied by his high Chiefs said, “l’m privileged to commission this giant project of my ex-students, sons and indigenes of Offa. This is the beginning and by God’s Grace, we shall live to commission more bigger projects.”

While appreciating the Royalty, the Rector, Dr. Lateef Ademola Olatunji on behalf of the Management profoundly thanked the paramount ruler of Offa Kingdom, His Royal Highness, Oba Mufutau Gbadamosi Ajagungbade l, Esuwoye ll for the rare honor granted the Polytechnic to commission the Alumni Association National Secretariat.

The Rector, who described the Monarch as peace maker said the Polytechnic and the community at large are fortunate to have a very kind hearted ruler who has in many ways contributed to the peace, growth and development of the institution.

According to him, “We are lucky to have the present kabiesi as our pride, the pride of Nation, pride of Kwara State and the pride of Offa kingdom.

Everybody has been talking about how peaceful the Polytechnic is and we could not have achieved this without the Olofa of Offa who has been maintaining peace in the community.”

Speaking further, the Rector acknowledged the awe inspiring efforts of the Polytechnic Alumni Association for deeming it fit to erect a multimillion naira national secretariat in the Polytechnic.

”Today, we are witnessing this edifice by the Alumni Association and its executives.

If they have not been accountable and prudent, we cannot be here to commission this.”

The Rector further charged the Association to embark on more physical project in the Polytechnic.

Also, the Alumni President, Dr. Ayo Adeyemi thanked the Royal Highness, Oba Olofa of Offa for his support and contributions towards the successful completion of the project.

He recalled that Olofa of Offa donated huge amount of money to through one of his chiefs to support the Alumni project.

He therefore appreciated the kind gesture and fatherly role played by his Majesty to ensure love, peace cum academic growth and development in Offa community at large.

The president however commended the Management led by Dr. Olatunji for embracing the Alumni Association and honoring the executives with a conducive and peaceful atmosphere.

He further pledged his allegiance to continue to weigh support for growth and development of the Polytechnic.

He said, “I’m privileged to travel to some countries to spread the tentacle of Alumni Association there. This Polytechnic has produced giants who are making waves across the world.

We have found this project essential so that they can see what we have been able to do.

The Polytechnic has added numerous accolades to its feat recently and for the fact that it remains one of the few institutions in Nigeria that would be rounding up the second semester makes it the fastest growing and the best Polytechnic in Nigeria; we are always proud of that.”

Similarly, the Chairman of the Alumni Board of Trustee, Pastor Praise Ayodele emphasised on the great honour granted the Alumni Association by his Royal Highness and his high Chiefs and expressed satisfaction in the great transformation the Polytechnic has witnessed so far under Dr. Olatunji.

He added that the Alumni Association and its members across the world will continue to do more worthy projects to support their alma mata.