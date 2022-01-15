The Rector of Federal Polytechnic, Ile-Oluji, Ondo State, Prof. Emmanuel Adedayo Fasakin, has added another feather to his cap with the conferment on him the “Most Notable and Top Distinguished Rector of the 21st Century” Award by the International Chartered World Learned Society with headquarters in United States of America.

The award was conferred on the Rector in his office at the permanent site of the institution on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, by the World Grand President of the Society, Prof. Sir Bashiru Aremu, who also doubles as the current Vice-Chancellor, Crown University Int’l Chartered Inc., USA, Santa Cruz Province, Argentina.

In a statement by the head of Information, Protocol and Passages of FEDPOLEL, Mr Sami Enigbokan, he said the award, which was described as a lifetime achievement, was accorded the Rector in recognition of his “avocation, enthusiasm and reputation” which have led to the enviable standard attained by the Polytechnic as a globally competitive citadel of learning.

It was also in appreciation of the honouree’s immense contributions to global knowledge, which led to his being decorated at the occasion with the “World Chartered Learned Life Fellow” in the field of Fisheries Management.

Responding, the Rector appreciated the Society for the honour done him with the global award, while dedicating it to the entire Polytechnic community.

The award insignia consists of a muffler, golden medal and a certificate.

